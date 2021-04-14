Bail has been set for the two remaining defendants who were arrested last week in connection with the state investigation into decades-old abuse of juveniles incarcerated at the YDC.
The two appeared in Manchester District Court earlier this week.
Florida resident Gordon Searles will be freed from jail if he posts $10,000 cash or bond. Searles, 65, faces on charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault in the 1990s.
Contoocook resident Frank Davis, 79, faces bail or $3,000 cash or bond. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and five misdemeanor charges of sexual assault, all dating to the 1990s.
Seven people have been charged so far in connection to a wide-ranging investigation involving abuse allegations at the state-run Youth Detention Center in Manchester. Bail amounts range from $100,000 to $3,000.