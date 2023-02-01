Leavitt's mural
The mural atop Leavitt’s Bakery in Conway, painted by art students at Kennett High School, is the subject of a federal lawsuit challenging the town’s sign ordinance.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

CONWAY — Leavitt’s Bakery and Settlers Green Outlet Village are separated by several miles on Route 16, but they are united in their opposition to the town’s sign ordinance, which equates their murals with commercial advertising.

Leavitt’s, a nearly half-century-old institution in the town, filed suit Tuesday in federal court claiming the town violated its First Amendment rights by ordering it to remove a mural painted last year by art students at Kennett High School.

Settlers Green

hown Wednesday, this butterfly mural at Settlers Green in North Conway is one of three art works at the outlet mall that the Town of Conway says have crossed the line from art to being commercial advertising signs.