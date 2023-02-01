hown Wednesday, this butterfly mural at Settlers Green in North Conway is one of three art works at the outlet mall that the Town of Conway says have crossed the line from art to being commercial advertising signs.
CONWAY — Leavitt’s Bakery and Settlers Green Outlet Village are separated by several miles on Route 16, but they are united in their opposition to the town’s sign ordinance, which equates their murals with commercial advertising.
Leavitt’s, a nearly half-century-old institution in the town, filed suit Tuesday in federal court claiming the town violated its First Amendment rights by ordering it to remove a mural painted last year by art students at Kennett High School.
Town code enforcement officer Jeremy Gibbs determined the mural was a sign because it depicted items for sale in the bakery, such as doughnuts and pastries.
By that same rationale, three murals at Settlers Green were cited. One, outside the Banana Republic factory story, depicts a giant butterfly with items painted on its wings that can be found inside the store.
In response to the Settlers Green incident, voters have successfully petitioned to have an article on the 2023 Town Meeting warrant to exempt from the sign ordinance certain works of art that do not “expressly” advertise products or services and that cannot be seen from a public road.
The Leavitt’s lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of bakery owner Sean Young, says that “The Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment protects the right of individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses to express themselves through physical displays — including through murals with content that bears some relation to their business.”
The lawsuit seeks injunctions prohibiting the town from “enforcing its Zoning Code … against Plaintiffs’ mural,” as well as a nominal damage award of $1, attorneys’ fees and “an entry of judgment declaring that the Town’s discrimination against murals with content related to the business that displays the mural is unconstitutional.”
On Tuesday, Young said he was “surprised that it’s gone this far.”
Young said the Kennett art students “completely designed” and created the mural with no input from him, “and this is what they came up with, probably because Leavitt’s has been in town making doughnuts for 45 years.”
While dismayed by the town’s actions, Young, who lives in Maine and also owns Premier Rental-Purchase in North Conway, said he was “definitely happy with the support we’ve been getting” from the community, beginning last fall, when the matter went to the town’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Young, at Gibbs’s recommendation, sought a variance from the ZBA that would allow the mural to stay as a “wall sign,” though it’s actually installed on boards erected on the upper facade of the bakery, over the entryway.
The ZBA said no and also rejected his subsequent appeal, an action that would normally lead to an appeal in superior court, and failing there, to the state Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, Gibbs confirmed that the ZBA’s second denial has not been challenged in an appeal to the Carroll County Superior Court. He declined to answer any questions or to make any statements about the bakery’s lawsuit but provided an undated letter, apparently from Town Attorney Jason B. Dennis, that addressed the Leavitt’s lawsuit and referred to Settlers Green.
Dennis wrote that the town was surprised by the Leavitt’s lawsuit because officials had been in contact with Young’s legal team and had put an offer on the table but received no response.
Dennis also referenced the proposed warrant article to amend the town’s definition of a sign, saying the Planning Board recently voted to recommend it.
Dennis wrote that he would be reviewing the Leavitt’s lawsuit and providing an update to the Board of Selectmen “as soon as possible, but one thing I can and will address at this early stage is that Leavitt’s was not targeted as is stated in the lawsuit.”
The town has not fined Leavitt’s, he said.
Young said the Constitution trumps local rules.
He said the town was given “multiple ways to settle this, to figure out a way to make the artwork stay, and the Town has refused more help and anything we’ve tried to do with them. They need to be right.”