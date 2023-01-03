FILE PHOTO: FTX former CEO Bankman-Fried appears at Manhattan federal court in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, walks from the Manhattan federal court after securing bail in New York City, U.S. December 22, 2022.  

 JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried asked a judge to keep confidential the identities of two people who will help secure his bail to protect them from public scrutiny and potential harassment.

Lawyers for Bankman-Fried on Tuesday filed a letter seeking redactions of the names of the two people who intend to sign on as sureties to his $250 million bail package, saying there is no need for public disclosure.