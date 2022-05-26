Armando Barron was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, about two hours after the case went to the jury in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Barron was also found guilty of the 12 other charges prosecutors leveled against him during the trial — kidnapping, two counts of criminal solicitation of first-degree murder, two counts of criminal solicitation of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of domestic violence and one count of reckless conduct.
Barron, 33, of Jaffrey, was accused of luring 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault of Keene to Annett Wayside State Park in Rindge, kidnapping and assaulting him, and then shooting him to death in September 2020 after finding flirtatious Snapchat messages that his wife and Amerault had exchanged.
Two days later, Fish and Game conservation officers found Barron’s wife, Britany, alone at a campsite in northern Coos County. She admitted, “I’m in big trouble,” and the officers found a headless body underneath a tarp.
Amerault and Britany Barron had worked together at Teleflex in Jaffrey for more than two years. They had recently become friends and were on the verge of becoming romantically involved, according to Britany Barron’s testimony.
In the nearly six hours of testimony last week, Britany Barron said her husband had assaulted her at home a week prior to the murder when she told him she wanted a divorce. Then on Sept. 19, 2020, he assaulted her again after finding the Snapchat messages between her and Amerault. Barron then drove her to the state park in Rindge, assaulting her in the car along the way, she testified.
He then used her phone to message Amerault and asked him to meet at the park, she testified. When Amerault arrived at the park, Armando Barron beat him and kicked him in the head.
Britany Barron said her husband also ordered her to assault Amerault and ordered her to kill him, first by telling her to shoot him.
She said on the stand that she believed Barron was going to kill her, so she assaulted Amerault but refused to kill him.
Barron then ordered her to drive north to Errol in Coos County, where under Barron’s orders she sawed off Amerault’s head from his corpse and attempted to hide his body, she testified.
Britany Barron was charged with falsifying evidence in the case and was sentenced in October 2021 to 3½ to 7 years in prison, with two years suspended and a credit for the 377 days she was held in jail — making her sentence effectively six months. She was released on parole last month.
Armando Barron’s jury trial lasted for eight days. The defense presented no witnesses before resting its case on Wednesday.
Defense attorney Meredith Lugo had argued that the state failed to meet its burden to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, relying heavily on the testimony of Britany Barron. In her opening argument, Lugo had said Britany Barron was the real killer. She said Britany Barron had a motive to lie: to avoid more jail time for her role in the crime.
Lead prosecutor Benjamin Agati argued that the physical evidence from medical records, forensic evidence found at the various scenes, surveillance footage, and cellphone records back up Britany Barron’s testimony and that she had no reason to admit her part in covering up the crime if she was lying.
“The only thing sensational is the defendant’s claim of what happened or what could have happened — that’s sensational. Intended to provoke your interest and your excitement but at the expense of accuracy,” Agati told jurors in his closing arguments.
After the verdict was announced and the jury dismissed, Agati said Amerault’s family and prosecutors are prepared to move forward with sentencing on the first-degree murder conviction on Friday.
Britany Barron may or may not be available, Agati said.
Judge Elizabeth M. Leonard agreed to schedule sentencing for Friday. Leonard said if Britany Barron is unavailable to attend, she would hold a separate sentencing hearing on the charges in which she was a victim.