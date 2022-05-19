KEENE — Britany Barron admitted falsifying evidence as she completed her testimony Thursday in the murder trial of her husband, Armando Barron, at Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
Barron testified for five and half hours Wednesday, going over the gruesome details of the September 2020 death of Jonathan Amerault, a 25-year-old Keene man she met while they both worked at Teleflex in Jaffrey.
Wednesday’s emotional testimony was stopped several times when she broke down crying. On Thursday, she finished testifying in about 20 minutes.
Armando Barron, 31, is accused of luring Amerault from his home in Keene to Annett State Park in Rindge, kidnapping and assaulting him, and then shooting him to death in the overnight hours between Sept. 19 and 20, 2020. He is also accused of four assault charges, three against his wife and one against Amerault.
Two days later, Fish and Game conservation officers found Britany Barron alone at a campsite at Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in northern Coos County. She told them, “I’m in big trouble,” and the officers found a headless body underneath a tarp.
Falsifying evidence
During her testimony Wednesday, she admitted to sawing off Amerault’s head under orders from her husband. She also said it was Armando Barron who killed Amerault by shooting him three times, twice in the head.
In court Thursday, defense attorney Meredith Lugo asked Britany Barron about all the times she had destroyed or concealed evidence in the case.
In response, Barron admitted to burning items from Amerault’s Subaru Impreza, wiping down the surfaces of the vehicle and attempting to hide the vehicle. Barron affirmed she had done so, adding “under instruction, yes.”
Britany Barron was charged with falsifying evidence in the case and was sentenced in October 2021 to 3½ to 7 years in prison, with two years suspended and a credit for the 377 days she was held in jail — making her sentence effectively six months. She was released on parole last month.
She testified Wednesday that Armando Barron had beaten her and threatened her life when he found messages between her and Amerault on her phone. She said she was acting out of fear and under the orders of Armando Barron when she destroyed and concealed evidence.
“You also wrapped Mr. Amerault’s body in a tarp,” Lugo asked.
“I did,” Britany Barron answered.
Lugo also asked Britany Barron about the plea agreement she struck with prosecutors allowing her to be released from jail.
“I want to discuss what you were and were not charged with in terms of crimes,” Lugo said. “You were charged, you said yesterday, with falsifying physical evidence. And three counts of that. One count for cleaning Mr. Amerault’s vehicle, a second count for wrapping his body in a tarp and dragging it into the woods, and then the third count for decapitating Mr. Amerault’s body.”
During Lugo’s cross-examination Wednesday, she questioned Barron about all the times that Armando Barron left her alone between Amerault’s death and when she was finally found by the Fish and Game officers days later. Lugo asked her why she had not used her phone to call for help or made an attempt to run or drive away from him.
Barron testified she was too afraid of crossing her husband, and that she had no cell service and there was nowhere to run or drive to due to the rural nature of the area where Armando Barron had brought her to dispose of the body.
Barron also admitted to lying to the Fish and Game officers when they had first arrived, telling them her injuries were sustained in a fight with a female friend and that she was out there camping to clear her head.
It wasn’t until they had taken her to the Berlin Police Department that she began to feel safe from her husband and realized she had to do whatever it took to get back to her daughters. The couple, married as teens in New Mexico, had been living in Jaffrey together with their three girls at the time the murder.
She also said she lied to a Teleflex human resources employee and friends from work, saying she didn’t know where Amerault was.
Lugo was laying the groundwork for the defense’s argument that it was Britany Barron, not Armando Barron, who killed Amerault.
The trial continued Thursday with testimony from Trooper Catherine Shackford, who is assigned to the state police Major Crime Unit.
Shackford spent three days with Britany Barron after state police picked her up. She said she took physical evidence from her and documented her injuries.
Shackford said she also took Barron back to Coos County to help state police recover Amerault’s head, which Barron said her husband had buried in a different location. Barron also helped them find parts of Amerault’s phone, which had been smashed and discarded.