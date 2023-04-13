A Lawrence, Mass., man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to stealing weapons from a Derry gun shop.
Jaythean Diaz, 19, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to one count of conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case.
Authorities said Diaz and his co-conspirators broke into Second Amendment Outdoors on Dec. 8, 2021, and stole 12 guns -- 11 pistols and one rifle. Investigators recovered videos from the phone of another individual that showed Diaz holding the stolen firearms, the release said.
The charge carries a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a maximum fine of $250,000 and restitution.
Sentencing is scheduled on July 25.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives led the investigation, with assistance from police departments in Lawrence and Methuen, Mass., Derry, Atkinson, Plaistow, Kingston, Windham, Hooksett and Salem, as well as Massachusetts State Police.
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an initiative by the Department of Justice to bring together law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, according to the news release.