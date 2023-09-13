Gavel

A judge's gavel rests on a book of law. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

A Methuen, Mass., man was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to stealing weapons from a Derry gun shop.

Jaythean Diaz, 20, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante to 24 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Diaz was also ordered to pay $5,100 in restitution.