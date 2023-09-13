A Methuen, Mass., man was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to stealing weapons from a Derry gun shop.
Jaythean Diaz, 20, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante to 24 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Diaz was also ordered to pay $5,100 in restitution.
On April 13, 2023, Diaz pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee. One of Diaz’ co-conspirators, Gary Ortiz, pleaded guilty to similar charges on May 1, 2023, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22.
Authorities said Diaz and his co-conspirators broke into Second Amendment Outdoors on Dec. 8, 2021, and stole 12 guns — 11 pistols and one rifle. The haul included one Ruger .22-caliber rifle and 11 handguns, including six 9mm handguns, and four .38-caliber handguns.
Investigators recovered videos from the phone of another individual that showed Diaz holding the stolen firearms, the release said.
“It is criminals, like the defendant and his co-conspirators, that put illegal guns on our streets and often into the hands of dangerous people,” said U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young in a statement. “Their crime also has a direct financial impact on legitimate firearm commerce and our federal firearms licensees, like the victim in this case, Second Amendment Outdoors in Derry. The defendant’s lengthy incarceration sends a strong message that the illegal firearm market will not be tolerated in the Granite State.”
“Diaz and his co-conspirators targeted a local gun dealer in order to steal and resell guns on the street,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Boston Field Division, in a statement. “This sentence is proof of ATF’s relentless resolve to bring to justice anyone who would victimize members of our community and put illegal guns into circulation.”
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives led the investigation, with help from police in Lawrence and Methuen, Mass., Derry, Atkinson, Plaistow, Kingston, Windham, Hooksett and Salem, as well as Massachusetts State Police.
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an initiative by the Department of Justice to bring together law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, according to the news release.