A Massachusetts woman has been indicted in New Hampshire for submitting fraudulent claims with Medicaid and the state unemployment office.
According to a release from the Attorney General’s office, the Merrimack County grand jury indicted Dorabela Medeiros, 42, of Methuen, Mass., on charges of theft by deception, attempt to commit unemployment fraud, Medicaid fraud (false claims), and Medicaid fraud (false records).
The indictments allege that between March and August 2022, Medeiros created false documentation and filed false claims related to payment of personal care services, obtaining more than $1,500 in Medicaid funds.
Medeiros subsequently “omitted a material fact from an application for unemployment benefits,” the release said, benefits that would have exceeded $1,000 in value.
During that time frame, Medeiros allegedly was employed by two different providers of Medicaid services, to provide personal care services to a single client. She submitted timesheets for both companies “despite not actually rendering care for the Medicaid member,” and was paid around $7,250 for services she did not provide, officials said.
Both companies subsequently fired Medeiros. She then tried to obtain unemployment benefits “by submitting an application that omitted the reason for her termination,” according to the release.
Medeiros will be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on June 9.