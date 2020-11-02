MANCHESTER -- Fifteen minutes passed between the time that attempted murder suspect Dale Holloway began beating his lawyer and the time that jailers discovered the bloodied, severely injured attorney, according to a lawsuit filed recently against Hillsborough County.
Public defender Michael Davidow suffered a broken nose and hemorrhages to his left eye, temporal lobe and subarachnoid in October 2019, according to the suit. Medical literature compares subarachnoid hemorrhages to a stroke and says they can result in death or permanent damage to the brain in many cases.
"The defendant failed to operate the Valley Street premises in a safe manner and failed to observe and protect Attorney Davidow from an inmate -- an inmate the defendant knew to be violent -- whereby Attorney Davidow was brutally assaulted, was out of work for twelve (12) weeks, and suffered severe injuries as a result," wrote Concord lawyer Charles G. Douglas in the suit filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Hillsborough County's legal counsel, Carolyn Kirby, has yet to file a formal response. But in an email, she wrote: "The county denies liability for this unforeseeable and unfortunate event."
Holloway has been at Valley Street jail since his arrest in the Oct. 12, 2019, shooting of New England Pentecostal Ministries' pastor, Bishop Stanley Choate, and a bride, Claire McMullen, during a wedding ceremony at the Pelham church.
On Oct. 21, Davidow visited Holloway at the jail to prepare for an arraignment the following day. It's then that the assault occurred.
According to the lawsuit, Holloway was in Unit 2B, the jail's maximum-security unit. Unlike all the other housing units, the interview room in Unit 2B does not have a wall-sized window. Such a window allows corrections officers and inmates to see what is going on inside the interview room, the lawsuit reads.
Unit 2B has a small window, and Davidow had no way of knowing whether a corrections officer remained outside the room.
Holloway was animated when brought to the interview room, but was not shackled to the table, the suit reads. He was angry, and five minutes into the meeting began brutally assaulting his lawyer, according to the lawsuit.
Approximately 20 minutes after the meeting started, Holloway flicked the lights twice to exit the room, the standard signal for corrections officers that the meeting is over. When he got no response, Holloway started knocking, and Corrections Officer Mark Phillips opened the door.
"When Corrections Officer Phillips approached the door, he saw Attorney Davidow with his hands over his face and his blood dripping down all over the floor," the suit reads.
Phillips activated an alert. Jailers placed Holloway in a restraint chair and Davidow was taken to Elliot Hospital via ambulance.
The suit asks for damages to cover compensation for all injuries, physical and mental pain and suffering, medical expenses, and loss of enjoyment of life.
Holloway faces charges of attempted murder, felony assault, and possession of a firearm by a felon stemming from the church shooting. He faces assault charges related to the Davidow beating.
He awaits trial and has been twice refused bail on the charges.
Both victims survived the church shooting. That shooting followed the Oct. 1 killing of Luis Garcia, a minister at the Pelham church. Brandon Castiglione has been charged with killing Garcia; the two often engaged in heated interpretations of the Bible, according to previous court documents.
Holloway is Garcia's stepson, and the wedding shooting took place as Castiglione's father, Mark Castiglione, was being wed to McMullen.