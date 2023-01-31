FILE PHOTO: A person exits a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: A person exits a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. 

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

NEW YORK - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as this week, and has lined up liquidators to close additional stores unless a last-minute buyer emerges, four people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The timing of any bankruptcy filing was in flux Monday evening, with the U.S. home goods retailer's advisers locked in meetings exploring any remaining options to avoid it, another person familiar with the matter said.