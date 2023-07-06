A Belmont man has been indicted on federal weapons charges after investigators say a weapon he owns was found in the backyard of a home where a woman and her daughter were killed.
Justin Gebo, 28, was indicted on three counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a news release.
Gebo, 28, was charged with three counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, including being in possession of a firearm while under indictment; being a felon in possession of a firearm; and being a user of illegal drugs in possession of a firearm.
According to the charging documents, on or about Jan. 1, 2023, prosecutors allege Gebo was in receipt of a Ceska Zrojovka (“CZ”) model Scorpion EVO 3, S2, 9x19mm short-barreled rifle, with an attached arm brace, while he was under felony indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
That firearm was later recovered during a homicide investigation on June 3 in Franklin.
The CZ Scorpion was discovered behind a Franklin home where Jamie Bell, 42, is accused of shooting and killing his fiancée Nicole Hughes, 35, and her 18-month-old daughter, Ariella Bell, last month.
In addition, on or about Feb. 3, Gebo was in possession of a 17 Design and Manufacturing, model 17DM-15, multi caliber rifle, after he had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year and while he was an unlawful user of any controlled substance.
Court documents indicate prosecutors are still unclear if Gebo's gun was used in the shootings. The Attorney General's Office said the matter remains under investigation.
Gebo is scheduled to appear in federal court for arraignment on July 20.