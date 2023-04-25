Nomar Ramos-Rivera
Nomar Ramos-Rivera appeared in Coos County Superior Court in March for an evidentiary bail hearing before Judge Peter Bornstein.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, of Berlin, has been indicted by the Coos County Grand Jury in connection with the death of Christopher Veliz, 40, also of Berlin.

According to a statement released by the Attorney General’s Office, Ramos-Rivera is charged with one count of second-degree murder and an alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Veliz under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him.