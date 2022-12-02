FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington is seen on June 26.

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ/REUTERS

A day after the Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over the legality of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, his administration on Friday asked the justices to put on hold a judge’s ruling in a separate case that found the program unlawful.

Rulings by lower courts in two challenges filed against the debt relief program have put Biden’s policy on ice.