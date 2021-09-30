Samantha Elliott, a partner of a prominent Concord law firm, has been nominated to fill an open federal judge slot in New Hampshire.
President Biden nominated Elliott to fill the seat that opened up when Paul Barbadoro, a nominee of former President George H.W. Bush, went on senior status earlier this year after 29 years as a judge.
Elliott is a partner at Gallagher, Callahan & Gatrell. According to the firm's website, her practice focuses on business and commercial disputes, employment and discrimination, product liability and property rights. She defends local government in civil rights cases.
According to Union Leader archives, Elliott defended the town of Peterborough against a town recreation director who sued over his termination for what he believed was his support of Boy Scouts. She also represented Bedford schools when their former dean, Zanna Blaney, was fired after penning a controversial letter of support for a former co-worker convicted of sexually assaulting a high school student.
In a joint statement, New Hampshire's two U.S. senators praised Elliott as eminently qualified and experienced.
Her impeccable credentials -- paired with her demonstrated commitment to justice and support for the New Hampshire legal assistance community -- make her an excellent candidate to fill this distinguished position on the U.S. District Court for New Hampshire," wrote Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both Democrats, in a statement.
The U.S. Senate must confirm Elliott for her to join the bench.
On senior status, Barbadoro will still hear cases and work full-time but will have more control of his docket. He joins Joseph DiClerico and Steve McAuliffe on senior status.
The judiciary allows three active judges for the U.S. District Court in New Hampshire.