President Joe Biden has nominated Deputy Attorney General Jane Young to be the top law enforcement official for New Hampshire.
The nomination of U.S. attorneys must be confirmed by the Senate.
Young has served as deputy attorney general since 2018, but has held numerous roles in the office since 1992.
If confirmed, Young will replace John J. Farley, who was appointed to serve in the role for four months by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Farley has held the position of acting U.S. attorney since early March, when Scott Murray, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, resigned.
The U.S. attorney heads a team of federal prosecutors in the state.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan support the nomination.
“Ms. Young is a deeply committed public servant and seasoned attorney with experience at the state and federal levels,” Shaheen wrote in a statement.
Hassan said Young “will make a strong U.S. attorney” for the District of New Hampshire.
“She has spent her career investigating and prosecuting criminals and has earned a reputation that few in her field can match,” Hassan wrote in a statement. “As governor in particular, I saw up close the skill and expertise Ms. Young brings to her job and I know that she will continue to serve the Granite State with distinction in this new role.”
New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said the entire department has “mixed emotions” about the nomination. Young is an “incredible prosecutor and public servant,” Formella said.
“She is one of a kind and irreplaceable, and we have enjoyed a great partnership since I began my role as Attorney General last April,” he said in a statement. “I know I speak for all of my colleagues when I say that Jane will be greatly missed. That said, Jane is more than worthy of this recognition and honor, and I know she is excited about this opportunity and ready to take this next step in her incredible career.”
At the AG’s office, Young held various leadership positions including director of the division of public protection, chief of the criminal justice bureau and chief of the drug unit.
She previously served as an assistant Hillsborough county attorney from 1990 to 1992.
She received a bachelor’s degree from Saint Anselm College in 1986 and J.D. from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law in 1989.