WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will not negotiate over the debt ceiling during his meeting with four top congressional leaders on May 9, but he will discuss starting "a separate budget process" to talk about spending priorities, the White House said on Tuesday.

Biden on Monday summoned the four Senate and House of Representatives leaders -- two fellow Democrats and two Republicans -- to the White House next week, after the U.S. Treasury warned the government could run short of cash to pay its bills as soon as June 1.