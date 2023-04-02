FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden departs White House to visit Mississippi

Members of the media ask questions to U.S. President Joe Biden as he walks to the Marine One helicopter to depart for travel to Mississippi to view tornado damage, from the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON -- When Joe Biden was asked Friday morning about the impact that the indictment of his White House predecessor and political rival Donald Trump would have on America, the president had an emphatic response: no comment.

"I'm not going to talk about Trump's indictment," Biden elaborated after being pressed several times by reporters.