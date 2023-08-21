A very seasonal legal spat is playing out in Nantucket: The billionaire owner of a $6.5 million dollar cottage is suing a clam shack to stop it from opening a mere 18 inches away from his 1,200 square-foot home.

In the summer playground of the 1%, resident Charles Johnson - former chairman of investment giant Franklin Resources and owner of the San Francisco Giants - has been quarreling with his new neighbor: Straight Wharf Fish Market.