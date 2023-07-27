Billionaire hedge fund founder Leon Black has been accused of beating and raping a 16-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2002, a newly surfaced allegation of sexual abuse involving a powerful friend of the late multimillionaire.

The lurid details are outlined in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, was introduced to Black by Epstein, the part-time Palm Beach, Florida, resident who had already been sexually abusing her for months, according to the lawsuit.