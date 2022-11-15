Jennifer Harris

Jennifer Harris sued FedEx after she was fired for what she alleged was retaliation for complaining to HR about racial discrimination. A jury recently awarded her $366 million in damages.  

Jennifer Harris was a rising star, climbing the corporate ranks of delivery giant FedEx from entry-level sales to leading her own team more than a decade later.

So when her supervisor suggested she take a demotion in March 2019, she was frustrated and caught off-guard. When she didn’t step down, the Fort Worth woman said her workplace of 12 years turned discriminatory and then retaliatory.