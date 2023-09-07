US-NEWS-KAN-LAWMAKER-ARRESTED-DMT

A woman convicted of killing her best friend in a boat crash on Lake Winnipesaukee in 2008 has agreed to pay the state $100,000 to settle allegations she interfered with an investigation by environmental officials at the marina she owns and operates, officials said.

The state’s Department of Environmental Services and Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday Belknap County Superior Court has approved a settlement between Erica Blizzard and Blizzard Inc. d/b/a Lakeport Landing Marina (“Lakeport Landing”) and the state related to Underground Storage Tank Act violations at the Laconia marina.