Haden Wilber
Fired State Police Trooper Haden Wilber, foreground, and his lawyer, Marc Beaudoin, listen as the state Personnel Appeals Board considers the challenge of his termination earlier this year.

 Mark Hayward/Union Leader

Civil rights groups, an open government advocate and the Union Leader Corp. have signed onto an effort to force disclosure of internal files related to a disgraced New Hampshire State Police trooper.

The Union Leader, BLM-Manchester, the New England NAACP and the New England First Amendment Coalition all submitted papers last week that urge the New Hampshire Supreme Court to rule that internal files of Trooper Haden Wilber should be disclosed under the New Hampshire Right-to-Know Law.