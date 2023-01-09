Cops have found blood and a bloody knife in the basement of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe’s house, and police say her art-fraudster husband misled officers about going to Home Depot to buy $450 of cleaning supplies the day after she vanished.

Brian Walshe, 47, was held on $500,000 bail on a charge of misleading police. That’s on top of a federal detainer issued for him now in his art-forgery case that he’s soon to be sentenced for.