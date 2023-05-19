The federal government will end Interstate 93 checkpoints at a White Mountain location for the next 1 1/2 years to resolve a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, the organization announced Friday.
The agreement settles a lawsuit brought in August 2020 challenging the operation of highway checkpoints in Woodstock, which is one of the gateways to the White Mountain National Forest.
The ACLU said the Border Patrol has agreed to not operate a highway checkpoint in Woodstock until 2025.
"Border Patrol’s interior checkpoint operations are unlawful and invasive, and this settlement means the people of northern New England will continue to be free from these unconstitutional searches and seizures in Woodstock until January 1, 2025,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of ACLU-New Hampshire.
The settlement only applies to Woodstock, but the ACLU will take action on Border Patrol attempts to establish checkpoints in Woodstock or elsewhere after Jan. 1, 2025, he said.
ACLU chapters in Vermont and Maine, two New Hampshire citizens and several New Hampshire lawyers filed suit to challenge the practice.
In an email, the Border Patrol said the sides reached "a mutually beneficial resolution," which allows it to continue to safeguard the United States border.
"USBP remains committed to efficiently and effectively utilizing its resources to halt the entry of potential threats into the United States. USBP is steadfast in preserving the safety of the American people and will continue to enforce immigration laws and address the rise in irregular migration patterns throughout the country," the statement reads.
In 2017, Border Patrol started checkpoints in the Woodstock-Thornton area of the highway, the first in New Hampshire in five years. One of the first netted 25 undocumented immigrants, and about 46 people were arrested for drug offenses.
At the time, the Border Patrol said the checkpoints were used to enforce immigration and other federal laws. But a New Hampshire judge later threw out the drug charges, finding the checkpoints' primary purpose was drug interdiction and ruling them unconstitutional.
Hudson resident Jesse Drewniak was returning home from a fly-fishing trip in 2017 when he was pulled over at a checkpoint. He was charged with possession of small amounts of drugs and challenged the constitutionality of the search. He is the lead plaintiff.
Sebastin Fuentes of Manchester was pulled over and also sued. In prepared remarks, Fuentes called free navigation through New Hampshire essential.
"People travel north to enjoy the landscape and run away from the hectic urban world. Having Border Patrol detaining you 100 miles from any border is not the New Hampshire way," he said.
The ACLU is pushing legislation that would require state and local police to issue notices when Border Patrol sets up checkpoints in the state. The New Hampshire House added such language to its budget bill, but last week the Senate Finance Committee removed it.