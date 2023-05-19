Woodstock checkpoint
This was the scene from a U.S. Customs-Border Patrol checkpoint several years ago on I-93 southbound in Woodstock.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

The federal government will end Interstate 93 checkpoints at a White Mountain location for the next 1 1/2 years to resolve a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, the organization announced Friday.

The agreement settles a lawsuit brought in August 2020 challenging the operation of highway checkpoints in Woodstock, which is one of the gateways to the White Mountain National Forest.