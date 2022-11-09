The city of Boston will pay out $2.1 million in a settlement with a Christian group after the city refused to fly the group’s Christian flag outside City Hall in 2017.

The settlement comes after a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in May that said Boston violated the free speech rights of Camp Constitution, a New Hampshire-based Christian organization, when the city refused to let the group hoist its flag in front of the third flag pole at City Hall Plaza as part of a Constitution Day ceremony in 2017.