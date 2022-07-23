Emily Strulson

Emily Strulson, who lives a half-block from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Chevy Chase, Md., keeps a supply of pro-abortion rights yard signs out front for people to use.  

 Dan Morse/Washington Post

CHEVY CHASE, Md. - On paper at least, Emily Strulson might seem a welcoming host to the weekly protests outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

The 46-year-old artist, who lives a half-block away, first marched for abortion rights as a middle-schooler with her mom on the National Mall. The court's recent moves to overturn Roe v. Wade prompted her to chalk out a message on her driveway: "Reproduction Rights are Human Rights." And she has had more than 200 yard signs printed and distributed that echo the widely held sentiments of her left-leaning jurisdiction just north of Washington: "Chevy Chasers for Choice."