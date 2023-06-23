The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested Cindy Young of Bristol in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol building, bringing the number of individuals charged by the FBI's Boston Division to 26.
Young was taken into custody Friday without incident, according to federal law enforcement.
According to documents submitted by Special Agent Wesley Garland to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the FBI maintains there is probable cause to believe Young committed crimes by knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, grounds and areas without legal authority to do so; by disorderly conduct and uttering loud, threatening language; by intending to disrupt government official business; and by parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.
Video footage which appeared to be captured on mobile devices by people present depicted evidence of federal and local law violations, including scores of people inside the U.S. Capitol building without authority to be there. When questioned by federal law enforcement, Young confirmed she was there.
According to court documents: On Jan. 5, 2021, six buses organized by the group "Super Happy Fun America" left Massachusetts supporters of President Donald Trump to his rally and other scheduled protests. Stills from video footage showed Young at the pickup location, holding a Trump "No More Bull****" flag. When interviewed by NTD News before boarding a bus to Washington, D.C., Young stated the country was "at a crossroad."
After attending Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, she joined a large group walking to the Capitol then climbed stairs on the northwest lawn as the riot grew outside, according to the criminal complaint. At approximately 2:22 p.m., Young entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors, traveled through varying areas of the building and filmed or photographed the scene unfolding in the Rotunda, which included people carrying or wearing American flags, according to footage attached to the complaint.
A still image depicts Young standing in a crowd outside the chamber doors with her mouth and eyes closed while the crowd chanted "break it down."
According to the complaint and arrest warrant, Young admitted to traveling on the bus with a male who was arrested on Jan. 6, and said she paid $75 roundtrip to attend the Trump rally. She compared the scene on the Capitol grounds to a "'war zone," admitted to entering the Capitol building and said her goal was to get to the hearing room so her voice would be heard.
When interviewed Feb. 11, 2022, Young admitted to going onto the Capitol grounds, where "things got crazy."
Young identified herself in images attached to the court documents and invited FBI agents to photograph the scarf and jacket she acknowledged wearing on Jan. 6.
The investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol is ongoing.
Agent Garland, assigned to the FBI's Boston Division office in Bedford, works on the Joint Terrorism Task Force and focuses on domestic terrorism cases.