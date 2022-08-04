Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, sits inside a defendants' cage after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022.  

 EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

A Russian judge on Thursday handed down a harsh nine-year prison sentence for WNBA star Brittney Griner, rejecting the player's plea for leniency and her apology for "an honest mistake" in bringing less than a gram of cannabis oil into the country in February.

The sentence - close to the maximum possible - is likely to fuel anger among the athlete's supporters and fans in the United States, who see her as a political pawn being held hostage by Russia. It will add to pressure on the Biden administration to reach a deal with Moscow on a prisoner exchange deal to bring her home.