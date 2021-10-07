A 51-year-old mom allegedly used a racial slur against a 9-year-old African American and threatened to kneel on his neck during a playground confrontation, authorities said Thursday.
As of now, Dover resident Kristina Graper faces a non-criminal violation of the boy's civil rights, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. But Dover police said they forwarded criminal charges to Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi after investigating the incident.
Efforts to reach Graper through a telephone number listed online were unsuccessful.
Graper denied threatening the boy when interviewed by Dover police, according to a complaint filed in Strafford County Superior Court.
Her address lines up with the Whittier Falls public housing project in Dover. The complaint only said that the incident took place at a neighborhood park, but open park space is the centerpiece of the project.
The court record said Graper's child pushed the black child, causing the victim to break a foam missile that belonged to Graper's child.
Both kids ran off, but Graper caught up to the black child, threatened him and said she would kneel on his neck.
A bystander chastised Graper, and she yelled at that person. Graper returned home and yelled at the boy using the n-word slur.
He arrived at a friend's home shaking, upset and on the verge of tears, the complaint said.
Police spoke to Graper 21 days later on June 1. She denied threatening to kneel on the boy's neck. She admitted telling the boy "you wonder why you guys get f----- kneeled on," according to the complaint.
"She also denied calling (the boy) a n****r but later stated it as because 'they' don't know how to shut their n****r pie holes,'" reads the complaint.
Graper faces a maximum penalty of $5,000 if found she committed a civil rights violation. Meanwhile, Dover police Lt. Scott Pettingill said his department in June also presented the case to Velardi for review and possible criminal prosecution. Velardi did not immediately return a telephone call.
The boy will only visit the park when other children are there to keep him safe, the complaint reads.
"The incident had an impact on (the boy), who understood the defendant's threat to be a referene to the muder of George Floyd in 2020," the complaint reads.