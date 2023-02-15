BUFFALO -- An avowed white supremacist on Wednesday apologized to the families of the 10 Black people he fatally shot at a western New York grocery store last year before being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole during a chaotic hearing in which emotions ran high.

At one point, a man in the courtroom lunged at Payton Gendron, who had pleaded guilty to a total of 15 state charges including murder and terrorism motivated by hate stemming from the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, including murder and domestic terrorism motivated by hate.