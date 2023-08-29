FILE PHOTO: A Burger King logo is seen outside a restaurant in Moscow

FILE PHOTO: A Burger King logo is seen outside a restaurant in Moscow, Russia June 3, 2022.  

 EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

A U.S. judge has rejected Burger King's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that it cheated hungry customers by making its Whopper sandwich appear larger than it actually is.

U.S. District Judge Roy Altman in Miami said Burger King must defend against a claim that its depiction of Whoppers on in-store menu boards mislead reasonable customers, amounting to a breach of contract.