The cabin of David "River Dave" Lidstone, the modern-day hermit in jail for refusing to vacate his homestead, was destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Arson investigators, accelerant-sniffing dogs and Canterbury police were combing the area for clues for what might have sparked the fire, Canterbury Fire Chief Mike Gamache said.
"We can all assume what the cause is, but you can’t say how it was started without facts,” Gamache said at the staging area on Old Boyce Road, where Lidstone, 81, maintains a mailbox.
Gamache said the fire department received a call of smoke in the area about 3:30 p.m.
Given the plume of black smoke when firefighters arrived at the dirt road that leads to the homestead, he assumed it was the cabin. Firefighters needed 20 minutes to reach the cabin, and by then it had collapsed.
“With the media attention this was getting, I’m not surprised,” he said.
The town has had no recent problems with suspicious fires, said Gamache, a retired Manchester district fire chief.
Investigators from the New Hampshire Fire Marshal Office were at the cabin. Gamache said it will likely be days before they have anything concrete to report.
Although the cabin has no electrical service, Lidstone did have solar panels.
His plight has received national attention. He does not own the land but has lived on it for 27 years.
On July 15, a judge ordered him jailed for refusing a court order to vacate the land.
After Lidstone’s plight went on national news websites, she received an outpouring of support.
People had come forward and offered to upgrade the structure, build a road and pay taxes in an effort to keep him on the land.
“To me, this shouldn’t be the end. I know people will still help,” she said.
Lidstone remains behind bars. It is unknown what impact the fire will have on his determination to remain on the property.
A few hours before the fire, he opted to stay in jail as a judge strongly suggested that Canterbury town officials try to work out something that would allow him to remain in his cabin on the banks of the Merrimack River.
Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman took the unusual step of suggesting steps that Canterbury officials and the owner of the land, Vermont resident Leonard Giles, could take to keep Lidstone on the land.
Those would include waivers and variances of town ordinances as well as property upgrades that Lidstone would have to pay for.
"It's not like society doesn't know how to build a septic tank," Schulman said.
Lidstone appeared via a video link from Merrimack County jail, where he was spending his 20th day after repeated refusals to leave the homestead.
Combative at times, respectful at others, Lidstone once again said he would rather rot in jail than obey Schulman’s order to stay away. He continued to insist it is not on land owned by Leonard Giles.
"This is not (Giles') fault. It's not my fault. It's your lying, cheating judicial system," Lidstone said.
He compared his plight to mortgage company founder Michael Gill, who was ordered to pay $274.5 million by jurors in 2017 when he lost a defamation lawsuit filed against him by three prominent businessmen.
"It's lying, cheating judges like you that are stepping on little people like me," Lidstone said. "I'm warning you, sir, you step on me, I'm gonna bite your ankle."
At another point, he called Schulman a scholar and honorable man. A civics lesson ensued at one point.
"Either we have a legal system and the rule of law, or everyone gets to make up their own rules," Schulman said.
He acknowledged that Lidstone has garnered a lot of sympathy, but said the other side has a lot of legal weight on its side.
Schulman said the law gives a judge only one option -- to jail Lidstone. But he repeated that he would not incarcerate him beyond 30 days.
Schulman repeatedly encouraged Giles’ lawyer, Lisa Snow Wade, to work out something with Canterbury officials to keep Lidstone on the land.