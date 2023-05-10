California has agreed to pay $24 million to the family of a man who lost consciousness and died after highway patrol officers pinned him to the ground while he screamed, "I can't breathe," a lawyer for the family said.

The settlement comes six weeks after seven California Highway Patrol Officers and a registered nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault for their involvement in the March 31, 2020, death of 38-year-old Edward Bronstein in Burbank, a Los Angeles suburb. One of the family's lawyers, Eric Dubin, confirmed the $24 million settlement in a Twitter post late on Tuesday night.