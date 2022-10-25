A California businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to bank and wire fraud, for misusing federal loans during the COVID-19 pandemic -- in one instance spending more than $100,000 on a luxury automobile.
Pierre Rogers, 44, of Irvine, California, and his business partner filed false application and IRS documents to obtain loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Concord.
In total, Rogers and his partner, Joshua Leavitt, attempted to obtain more than $3.5 million in PPP and EIDL funds, officials said.
In one case, the two submitted false loan documents for one of their companies, claiming that its monthly payroll was $70,000 for six employees. Documents filed with that application claimed the company had five employees who were paid a total of approximately $210,000 in the first quarter of 2020, according to the news release.
The company actually paid just $48,255.53 to its employees during that entire calendar year, officials said.
Meanwhile, Rogers spent $107,780 of the PPP loan proceeds to purchase a Rolls Royce Ghost, officials said.
In another instance, the partners applied for loans for a different company that they claimed had seven employees. Bank records later showed no payments to employees, and no tax filings for 2019 or the first quarter of 2020.
Congress authorized the federal loan programs to help small businesses adversely affected by the pandemic, with PPP loans issued by private lenders but guaranteed by the government, and EIDL funds issued by the Small Business Administration.
Rogers, who was ordered to pay restitution of $803,756, will be sentenced on Jan. 31. Leavitt previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud and wire fraud, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11.
The case, which is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s office, was investigated by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and the Secret Service, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.