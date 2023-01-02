US-NEWS-CALIF-GUNLAW-EXPLAINER-MCT

ATF agents and Escondido police officers seized 113 guns, many of them “ghost guns,” during an 18-month investigation into Escondido street gangs that concluded in October 2022.  

 ATF Los Angeles Field Division/TNS

LOS ANGELES — One of the strangest pieces of legislation ever enacted in California took effect Jan. 1, giving state residents and visitors the same power to threaten the gun industry that Texans now wield over abortion providers.

Even backers of the law say this isn’t an entirely good thing.