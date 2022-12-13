FILE PHOTO: Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet leads a procession at the start of a mass at the Santa Maria in Transpontina church in Rome

VATICAN CITY - Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet on Tuesday said he was suing a woman who accused him of sexual assault more than a decade ago when he was the archbishop of Quebec.

Ouellet, now a prominent Vatican official, was named in August in a class action lawsuit against the Quebec Catholic archdiocese that alleged cases of sexual assault by some 88 clergy and staff working there starting in 1940.