Candia selectmen have rejected a proposed settlement that would have ended a costly court battle over a local couple’s crabapple tree that the town has deemed a public nuisance.
Jennifer Heiberg had hoped the board would sign the mediation agreement, which would have required her and her husband to hire a county forester at their own expense to prune the tree and remove any branches encroaching on Jane Drive.
Selectmen apparently weren't satisfied with the deal and want the tree removed and the Heibergs to pay the town's mounting legal bill.
“At this point it’s pure harassment,” Heiberg said Friday.
The Heibergs took legal action in January after the town complained about branches sticking out into the street and creating a hazard. Selectmen declared the tree a public nuisance and had threatened to remove it if the couple didn’t trim it.
The Heibergs have maintained that the tree’s branches weren’t a problem and questioned whether the road was public or private.
Under the proposed agreement reached through mediation, the Heibergs, who are representing themselves, would have acknowledged that Jane Drive is a public roadway maintained by the town.
“We went into mediation and the lawyer for the town said he had all the rights and power to make an agreement, but the ask keeps changing from the town,” she said.
Town attorney Michael Courtney emailed the Heibergs and the mediator on Oct. 28 to inform them that selectmen wouldn’t go along with the settlement.
“The select board has reviewed the proposed settlement agreement and does not agree to the terms. Instead, the board would propose that the tree be removed and attorney’s fees be paid,” he wrote in a message to the Heibergs.
According to Courtney’s calculations, the town’s attorney’s fees currently amount to $8,656; the proposed settlement would have required the town to pick up its legal tab.
“If the Heibergs have a counter offer I am happy to bring that to the board. Alternatively, we have a status report due late November and we should work on a motion to the court regarding trial,” Courtney wrote.
Heiberg said it’s likely the case is headed to trial.
According to Heiberg, Asplundh Tree Expert already trimmed the tree earlier this year while performing maintenance work on the street.
If the town had approved the settlement, the Heibergs would have hired Greg Jordan, a Rockingham County forester from the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, for any pruning that needed to be done. He inspected the tree in January and determined that it was healthy and that while some of the branches had begun to encroach on the road, he felt it posed “minimal danger to the travelling public.”
Jordan did advise that some of the lower branches could be pruned to increase clearance for passing vehicles and pedestrians.