US-NEWS-CARLOS-ASENCIO-TRIAL-WHAT-WE-1-MLV.jpg

Carlos Asencio, accused of stabbing his former girlfriend, Amanda Dabrowski, to death on July 3, 2019, appeared in Worcester Superior Court on Feb. 10, 2020, for arraignment.

 Melissa Hanson/Masslive

Only July 3, 2019, Amanda Dabrowski was attending her first meeting of a book club at O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester, when she got up to use the bathroom, according to court reports.

Soon, she was mortally wounded, stabbed 15-20 times, bystanders holding her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Asencio, to the ground, one good Samaritan also suffering a knife wound, law enforcement officials have said.