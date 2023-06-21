The lawyer for Nathan Carman said he’s saddened and surprised that his client died last week in a jail cell; he said the grandson suspected of murdering his mother was engaged and ready to mount a vigorous defense in his case.
No agency has provided detailed information about how Carman, 29, died June 15 in his Cheshire County jail cell.
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella has said the death was not suspicious, and his office has suggested a reporter contact the agency investigating his death, Keene Police, for more information.
Keene Police directed a reporter to Formella. The Union Leader has filed a Right to Know request with Keene Police for any records that would cast light on his death.
With foul play being ruled out, the causes of a jail cell death get narrowed down to fewer possibilities including sickness, a freak accident, drug overdose and suicide.
“I’m shocked,” said David X. Sullivan, a Connecticut lawyer representing Carman. He said he probably spoke to Carman more than anyone else in the last seven or eight months.
“I have never had any indication to believe at any time Nathan Carman was despondent,” he said.
The lawyer spoke to Carman for 56 minutes about the case the day before he died. Sullivan described his client as resilient, intelligent and always engaged.
Carman had been at the jail since September.
“We were not running away from this indictment. We were running toward truth and seeking justice,” Sullivan said.
Carman’s grandfather, John Chakalos, was found shot dead in his Windsor, Connecticut, home in December 2013. His mother drowned when boating with Carman in 2018 off the coast of Rhode Island.
The deaths have prompted years of legal battles.
Chakalos’ heirs filed a wrongful death case in New Hampshire against Carman and accused him of murdering his grandfather. It was eventually moved to Connecticut.
Last year, federal prosecutors in Vermont brought charges against Carman, accusing him of killing his mother in the seas off Rhode Island and of pushing a scheme to defraud the estate of his grandfather.
Sullivan said Carman did not smoke, drink, swear or use illicit drugs. Diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, Carman was proud that he had weaned himself off prescription drugs.
But Carman had trouble with crowds, and with the accusations hanging over him for almost a decade, he had difficulty trusting others, Sullivan said.
Sullivan’s law firm, McCarter & English, has 11 offices from Boston to Miami and was preparing a vigorous defense, he said.
It had reviewed the Windsor police investigation of Chakalos’ death, the New Hampshire Probate Court case, the Connecticut police investigation and the Rhode Island insurance case. They were anticipating jury selection in October.
Carman was 18 when Chakolos died and was 29 at the time of his death.
“In my opinion, the only thing slower to indict than this case,” Sullivan said, “was the Hunter Biden case.”