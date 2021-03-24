A civil lawsuit claiming the governor and the city of Nashua overstepped their authority during the COVID-19 pandemic has been dismissed.
Andrew Cooper of Nashua filed suit last year, contending Gov. Chris Sununu lacked the legal authority to declare a state of emergency in New Hampshire because of COVID-19. The complaint also claimed Nashua officials lacked the authority to adopt an ordinance requiring the use of face coverings by patrons of local establishments and businesses.
“Mr. Cooper alleges the governor’s orders have together resulted in significant restrictions, including individuals staying indoors, businesses closing and wide-ranging effects on the state economy … he has not, however, alleged any definite and concrete injury inflicted upon him as a result of the governor’s issuance of those orders,” wrote Judge John Kissinger Jr., in a ruling issued on Nov. 19, 2020.
Kissinger, who ultimately dismissed the case that was officially closed this week, said “the governor’s decision to exercise emergency powers in the face of a rapidly evolving public health crisis is entitled to considerable deference from the court.”
Given the rapid spread of the disease and the lives that might have been lost in the absence of government action, the governor did not err in finding that the spread of COVID-19 is an extreme hazard or dangerous threat, Kissinger ruled.
Regarding the Nashua mask mandate, which took effect before the governor’s mask order last year, Cooper claims in court documents that the Nashua ordinance is overbroad and violates his constitutional rights, right to privacy and more.
“Because of the overbreadth of (the ordinance), it also deprives Mr. Cooper and other citizens of their privileges and liberty because it prevents them from choosing whether or not to wear a face mask or covering,” attorney Robert Fojo wrote in the suit.
Fojo, Cooper’s legal counsel, contends that the Board of Aldermen adopted the ordinance in a matter of days without giving the public ample opportunity to review it. Fojo also said no New Hampshire law or regulation gives a municipality the authority to enact an ordinance requiring face masks to be worn.
Attorney Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, stated in his motion to dismiss that the city passed its mask ordinance under guidelines published by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The city of Nashua deemed face coverings an appropriate and effective method of reducing transmission of COVID-19,” Bolton wrote.
Kissinger denied Cooper’s preliminary injunction and granted the governor’s motion to dismiss the complaint.