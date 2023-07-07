Finding and prosecuting those who commit health care fraud can be challenging, officials say.
But the federal government has had some success in recent years.
Since its inception in March 2007, the U.S. Department of Justice's Health Care Fraud Strike Force has charged more than 4,200 defendants who have collectively billed the Medicare program for nearly $19 billion, according to the Justice Department.
Some recent cases:
• On June 27, a California woman was found guilty of 23 felonies, including health care fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors said she billed Medicare more than $24 million by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary durable medical equipment (DME) and repairs, mostly involving power wheelchairs.
• In March, a Texas man was sentenced to 66 months in prison for conspiring to defraud Medicare for more than $2 million by submitting thousands of fraudulent claims for equipment such as back and knee braces. He and his co-conspirators "would unlawfully obtain the personal identifying information of elderly Medicare beneficiaries, mail them braces that they never wanted or needed and then submitted fraudulent bills to Medicare," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern district of Virginia, which prosecuted the case.
• In January, a federal jury convicted two Florida doctors of defrauding Medicare by submitting more than $31 million in claims for unnecessary DME. The doctors operated a medical equipment company that paid kickbacks "to marketers who used overseas call centers to solicit patients and telemedicine companies to procure prescriptions for unnecessary braces for these patients," according to the DOJ.
• In December 2021, the owners of two Texas DME companies were sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for their roles in a kickback conspiracy to generate false claims that federal prosecutors said cost Medicare $27 million. The pair were also ordered to pay $27 million in restitution.
The case was part of a massive federal crackdown that began in 2019, which uncovered Medicare losses of more than $1.2 billion, according to DOJ.
More cases are in the courts:
• On April 20, the U.S. DOJ announced criminal charges against 18 defendants for their alleged participation in various fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic - including shipping unsolicited COVID-19 tests.
• On June 28, DOJ announced an nationwide enforcement action against 78 defendants for their alleged participation in health care fraud and opioid abuse schemes. That included charges against 11 defendants in connection with telemedicine schemes, in which fraudulent claims totaling $1.9 billion were submitted to Medicare and other government insurers for orthotic braces, prescription skin creams and other items, according to DOJ.
It's one of the largest health-care fraud schemes ever prosecuted, DOJ said.