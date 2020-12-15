WASHINGTON - The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington on Monday night filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, asking the court to quickly take up its request to rule against the mayor's strict attendance caps on houses of worship.
The motion asks the District Court to decide by Friday so it can get the legal issues resolved before Christmas. It was filed by the archdiocese's lawyers, from the nonprofit religious liberty group Becket.
The archdiocese on Friday had sued Bowser, a Democrat, and the city over D.C.'s coronavirus attendance limits, saying they are "chilling" and harm hundreds of thousands of Catholics as Christmas approaches. The suit was filed as infections climb in the region and Bowser - like other officials - has added more restrictions and closures on every facet of society.
In late November, new rules said houses of worship can have only 50 attendees, no matter the size of the room.
The lawsuit, and now the restraining order request, say the city's coronavirus restrictions on houses of worship are especially strict, violate Catholics' right to worship, and go beyond what is necessary or in the city's interest when it comes to fighting the spread of the virus.
The motion requests an injunction against the 50-person cap on indoor worship services and "against the enforcement of any other discriminatory limit on the number of attendees at worship services."
Messages left with two city representatives were not immediately returned Monday night.