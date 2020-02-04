NEWPORT -- The man who was charged following a shooting allegedly sparked by a toy boat is going free after a man who was shot refused to testify.
Oliver Renehan, 58, was headed for trial on two counts of first-degree assault after a July 24 shooting that left his neighbor, Kevin Nottage, 24, with a gunshot wound to the leg. However, instead of the jury selection scheduled for Monday in Sullivan Superior Court, County Attorney Marc Hathaway filed to drop the charges.
“We entered nolle prosequi on both counts based on a significant lack of cooperation, and witness unavailability,” Hathaway said.
Nolle prosequi is Latin for “we shall no longer prosecute” and it is the legal term used in New Hampshire for dropping criminal charges.
Hathaway also said that given the evidence in the case, Renehan has a case for self defense in the shooting that “warrants deep consideration.”
Renehan lived at 214 South Main St. with his girlfriend, Paula Cain, 57. Nottage lived next door at 220 South Main St., with Valerie Ellsey, according to court records. The two homes share a driveway, and a dispute about the property line has caused years of problems, according to an affidavit filed in court.
It was learned last month that Nottage has left the state and was not likely to come back to testify against Renehan.
According to the motion filed by Renehan’s attorney, Cabot Teachout, Nottage gave a recorded interview to police in which he stated that he physically shoved Renehan during the July scuffle, and that Renehan responded by firing his .45-caliber handgun.
“You think I’m scared of a (expletive) gun, bro?” Nottage said to Renehan before he was shot, according to Teachout’s motion.
According to court records, Cain, while parking her car that afternoon, hit a toy boat used by Ellsey as a property line marker.
According to court testimony, Cain and Ellsey became involved in a physical fight, with Ellsey getting on top of Cain at one point, punching her in the face.
Nottage was standing close to the action when Renehan came outside with his pistol. Nottage told police he tried to break up the fight, but that Ellsey was “(expletive) crazy,” according to Teachout’s motion.
Renehan fired his .45-caliber pistol two times. One shot traveled through Ellsey's and Nottage’s house, and the other hit Nottage in the leg, according to court records. Nottage told police that the first shot went into the house as a warning shot, and the second shot hit his leg, after he started shoving Renehan, according to Teachout’s motion.