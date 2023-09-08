NuDay, a Windham-based charity that provides humanitarian aid, has pleaded guilty to violating federal export laws by shipping a total of $17.29 million worth of supplies to Syria, a country under sanctions and export restrictions, while claiming the goods were bound for Turkey, and by falsely stating their value was less than the $2,500 reporting threshold.
On Friday, NuDay, which sent aid to Ukrainian refugees last year, pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of Failure to File Export Information. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.
Between 2018 and 2021, NuDay made more than 100 shipments to Syria, by sending the goods first to Turkey then having them transhipped to Syria, according to court documents. The U.S. Commerce Department requires exporters to report accurate information about the items being exported, including the shipment's description, end user and monetary value.
Nu Day falsely claimed that a shipment in May 2019 was bound for Turkey and its contents were worth less than $2,500. NuDay now admits the container was intended for Syria and says the true value was $8.3 million, according to the U.S. Attorney.
The three falsely reported shipments consisted of humanitarian goods such as clothing, non-perishable foods, medical equipment, electronic devices and children's toys, according to the plea agreement.
NuDay is subject to a sentence of up to five years of probation and up to $30,000 in fines for separate violations in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
As a condition of the guilty plea, NuDay's president and founder, Nadia Alawa, and her family members will no longer be involved with NuDay.
The FBI, the Commerce Department's Office of Export Enforcement, Homeland Security and the IRS's criminal investigations division led the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Chen.