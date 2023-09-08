NuDay, a Windham-based charity that provides humanitarian aid, has pleaded guilty to violating federal export laws by shipping a total of $17.29 million worth of supplies to Syria, a country under sanctions and export restrictions, while claiming the goods were bound for Turkey, and by falsely stating their value was less than the $2,500 reporting threshold.

On Friday, NuDay, which sent aid to Ukrainian refugees last year, pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of Failure to File Export Information. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28.