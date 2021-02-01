A Charlestown man is facing felonies after he allegedly broke into a woman’s apartment and threatened her with a crowbar and knife after the Cheshire County grand jury handed up charges.
Rodrick Rumrill Jr., 33, allegedly broke into the Alstead apartment of a former co-worker and waited in her bedroom until she got home, according to the affidavit filed in court.
She initially did not know anyone was in her apartment when she came home on Nov. 11. Then she went into her bedroom and found Rumrill standing in her closet, holding a crowbar.
The woman told police that she sat on the edge of her bed and engaged Rumrill in a conversation, in order to keep him calm. When she did, she stomped on her floor in an attempt to alert her neighbors, according to the affidavit.
Rumrill raised the crowbar as though he was going to hit her after she stomped on the floor, and she apologized, prompting him to raise it again, according to the affidavit. The woman told police she was afraid to leave her apartment. She convinced him to go into the living room so they could smoke a cigarette, and Rumrill allegedly made alarming comments.
“Rumrill was saying he had been in her apartment all day convincing himself not to commit murder,” according to an affidavit filed by New Hampshire State Police Trooper Noah Sanctuary wrote.
The woman used to work with Rumrill at a North Walpole company but he started to send her unwanted gifts and started blaming her for how people at work looked at him, according to the affidavit.
He showed up at her apartment unannounced in October, Sanctuary wrote. Eventually her managers talked to Rumrill as the situation escalated, Sanctuary wrote. He was later fired from the job, according to the affidavit
The woman convinced Rumrill to allow her to go to the bathroom, and there she sent a message to her downstairs neighbors, according to Sanctuary.
While she was in there, Rumrill broke into the bathroom, and took the phone. When he saw she had contacted the neighbors, he told her to send another message that she didn’t need help, according to Sanctuary. The woman refused and Rumrill then allegedly brandished a knife and thrust it at her.
“You know what I’ll have to do,” Rumrill said.
The woman told police she believed at that moment Rumrill meant he was going to kill her.
That is when Rumrill saw the neighbors coming to the front door and he ran out of the back and escaped, according to the affidavit. Rumrill was later arrested in Charlestown.
He has been indicted on felony counts of burglary, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and reckless conduct