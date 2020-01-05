NEWPORT — The Fall Mountain Regional School District is taking the town of Charlestown to court after the town failed to make close to $2 million in payments to the district.
The district is asking Sullivan Superior Court in Newport to compel the town to make the payments owed to the five-town school district.
Charlestown selectmen were in a meeting Friday afternoon when contacted by the Union Leader.
The school district’s request, filed on Dec. 20, claims the town is in violation of state law, claiming it has failed to make three payments — one each for the months of October, November and December. Charlestown is billed a little more than $600,000 a month by the school district.
Charlestown did the same thing last year, though at the time, Travis Royce, then the administrative assistant to the board of selectmen, said it was a matter of poor timing.
Royce, who is no longer working for the town, said last year the town needed to wait until it had collected tax revenue from the December tax bills before it could pay the school district.
According to the school district’s request, towns have the legal ability to take out tax anticipation loans to cover school costs in those cases.
School districts are legally barred from taking out such loans.
“If other towns decided to do what Charlestown is doing the School District would very shortly be in serious financial distress without the money to pay its bills and and unable to operate schools,” the request states.
Charlestown is currently exploring a plan to get out of the cooperative school district, which includes Walpole, Alstead, Acworth and Langdon.
Charlestown is the largest contributor to the district of all five Fall Mountain towns, putting in more than $7 million of last school year’s almost $20 million district budget, and the town’s school property tax rate is more than $25 per $1,000 in valuation.
The two sides are due in Sullivan Superior Court on Jan. 16.
