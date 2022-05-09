The restaurant owner’s son who shot an ex-employee three times last year in downtown Manchester will spend the next four years in state prison, after an unusual twist in the case — the victim decided he wanted to testify on behalf of his shooter.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson accepted the plea bargain on Monday for Zabayullah Qahir, 30, the day that the sides had been scheduled to pick a jury.
Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge against Qahir, and he pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree assault.
Shawn Sweeney, the first-assistant in the Manchester office of Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, said he would not comment on the case.
On Friday, Anderson had ordered a lawyer to represent the victim, Sean Brown, 48. The lawyer was necessary, as well as an immunity deal, if Brown was going to admit to threatening Qahir.
Qahir shot three times in late April 2021 outside the popular downtown restaurant USA Chicken & Biscuit, which is owned by Qahir’s father. Brown had gone to the restaurant to pick up his last paycheck.
A confrontation between Qahir and Brown started on the sidewalk and escalated to name calling. Qahir went inside, retrieved a handgun and shot Brown three times.
Brown, a former drug dealer who runs his own Brown Knows Legal paralegal business, has been outspoken about the case. He initially said he taunted the man for acting as if he were Black. He also said tensions between Arabs and Blacks were a factor; however, Qahir’s father is from Afghanistan, which has only a small Arab population.
Brown also doubted that prosecutors would even bring attempted murder charges because he is Black. Prosecutors later brought the attempted murder and first-degree assault charges.
But recently, Brown said he baited Qahir into shooting him and signaled his willingness to testify for the defense.
In a telephone call from Valley Street jail, Brown told a reporter on Monday that Qahir acted in self defense.
“He did what he was supposed to do,” said Brown, who is in jail on witness-tampering charges in an unrelated case.
But Brown said Qahir should rescind the plea bargain and take the case to trial.
The plea bargain calls for a 10- to 20-year sentence, but with five years reduced from the minimum if Qahir takes an anger management course and stays trouble-free in prison. He gets credit for the one year he has spent in jail awaiting trial.
On Friday, veteran defense attorney Mark Sisti filed a synopsis of an interview where Brown gave statements beneficial to the defense, statements also known as exculpatory. Brown said he approached Qahir in a threatening manner and said he would take care of business with him later.
“When you have an alleged victim making exculpatory statements, that’s a bad way to start a trial,” Sisti said. “That certainly was a consideration for the state’s case.”
But Sisti said all trials carry risks, and he can’t figure Brown out.
Sisti said the possibility existed for a much longer prison sentence had they taken the case to trial. Sisti said the deal was favorable to Qahir, but he always leaves the decision up to his client.