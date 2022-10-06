Chuck Miles, 55, of West Palm Beach, Florida, said he was sexually abused while being moved through four different placements for more than a decade as a juvenile under the custody of the state of New Hampshire.
Chuck Miles, a 55-year-old Florida man identified in a lawsuit against the state as John Doe #526, said he endured repeated sexual and physical abuse at four different treatment centers, beginning in 1979 at the state-run Anna Philbrook Center in Concord.
According to the suit, “State Defendants sent Plaintiff to several residential treatment placements. First, Plaintiff was sent to the Anna Philbrook Center where he was molested by an individual known to Plaintiff as ‘Patrick O’Meara.’ O’Meara raped Plaintiff orally and anally on several occasions.”
Miles’ first placement in a state residential center came after a playground incident in the third grade, where he said teachers wrongly accused him of injuring a classmate.
“The next thing I know I’m at (the former) Camp Knotty Pine in Concord during one of these overnights, and one of the staffers, Patrick O’Meara, is repeatedly sodomizing me, and that went on several times,” said Miles, who went on to become a successful businessman.
Miles’ suit alleges O’Meara raped him on several occasions.
“He was 350 pounds and would sit on my stomach and later warned me that if I told anybody about the ‘massages’ he gave, ‘You will never get out of here,’” Miles said during a lengthy interview Monday.
The Union Leader was unable to locate O’Meara for comment.
Seven other former residents at state-contracted programs for troubled juveniles filed related suits, saying they suffered sexual and physical abuse similar to what hundreds of clients allege took place at the Youth Development Center in Manchester.
Over the years, state officials moved Miles from Pine Haven Boys Center in Allenstown, to the Frederic L. Chamberlain School in Middleborough, Mass., and Lakeview Academy in Effingham, according to court records.
According to the lawsuit, staffers at all three other places sexually abused him.
“I would keep saying this is happening to me, and their response always was, ‘Oh, you’re a liar,’ and then the report would say this placement is not appropriate for me so I was moved on,” he recalled.
Officials at the Chamberlain International School and Pine Haven Boys Center did not respond to a request for comment.
The Lakeview Neurorehabilitation Center in Effingham closed after a state report in December 2014 confirmed the charges of the Disabilities Rights Center that it had “chronic and pervasive” deficiencies that put the residents at health risk.
The DRC opened its probe after the 2012 death of a 22-year-old resident there.
The Union Leader initially withheld the identity of John Doe #526 because as with other plaintiffs, these offenses took place when they were minors.
He provided his real name and business on Monday to confirm the validity of his background.
On Thursday, Miles decided to go public with his identity, he said, in hopes of helping make the state more accountable to these abuse victims.
Miles said he did not receive any education from fifth grade until state juvenile officials finally sent him out of the system to Winnacunnet High School in Hampton at 17.
He ended up dropping out and started a downward spiral until counseling helped him confront his demons.
Professionals diagnosed him with post traumatic stress disorder stemming from the abuse, he said.
“I decided they weren’t going to define who I was going to be,” he said.
He studied welding and went on to create a thriving business in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, making high-end pipe for many industries.
“At 55, I still have to experience the nightmares that Patrick O’Meara and so many others did to me,” he said. “Now I am driven to get to the bottom of this and make sure the state of New Hampshire is held accountable for all this abuse they just let go on for decades, all for the mighty dollar.”
David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee are lead lawyers for 800 victims of alleged abuse at the YDC and other state placements.
Vicinanzo said the rate of suicide or premature death of these victims is “much higher” than the average in society.
“This man literally went through a house of horrors wherever the state sent him, and somehow he came out the other side. It’s a testament to his incredible courage and personal integrity,” Vicinanzo said of Miles.
“The sad reality I think about is this is a handsome man, and it makes me wonder if that’s why as a young good-looking boy he became such a tempting target for these predators everywhere he went.”