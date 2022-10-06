Chuck Miles goes public with multiple claims of sex abuse under state custody
Chuck Miles, 55, of West Palm Beach, Florida, said he was sexually abused while being moved through four different placements for more than a decade as a juvenile under the custody of the state of New Hampshire.

Chuck Miles, a 55-year-old Florida man identified in a lawsuit against the state as John Doe #526, said he endured repeated sexual and physical abuse at four different treatment centers, beginning in 1979 at the state-run Anna Philbrook Center in Concord.

According to the suit, “State Defendants sent Plaintiff to several residential treatment placements. First, Plaintiff was sent to the Anna Philbrook Center where he was molested by an individual known to Plaintiff as ‘Patrick O’Meara.’ O’Meara raped Plaintiff orally and anally on several occasions.”