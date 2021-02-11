State authorities announced the arrest of a Circuit Court judge on five criminal charges that she covered up her wrongdoings in a parenting case.
Bedford resident Julie A. Introcaso, 56, was arrested Thursday on two felony charges of falsifying physical evidence, two misdemeanor charges of tampering with public records and a misdemeanor charge of unsworn falsification, acting Attorney General Jane Young announced.
In October, the Attorney General announced it had opened a criminal investigation into Introcaso.
Meanwhile, the Judicial Conduct Committee has announced a four-day, livestream hearing to consider a judicial misconduct complaint against the judge. The hearing will start Feb. 16.
Introcaso had been under investigation since one of the parties in a parenting case, Robin Partello, complained to the JCC.
Partello has claimed that Introcaso had appointed a friend as the guardian ad litum in the case and issued rulings that favored the friend.
According to the charges, Introcaso knew she was under investigation by the JCC and applied white out to two orders she issued in the Partello case. The tampering charge also applies to the white out incident.
The unsworn falsification dealt with a letter she submitted to the JCC in which she allegedly denied applying the white out.
Introcaso is a graduate of Boston University law school, a trained marital arbitrator and a certified guardian ad litem.
She has also worked as a deputy clerk in Rockingham County Superior Court, public defender and private law practice.
Gov. John Lynch nominated her to be a judge in 2012.