THE OLD TESTAMENT’S Book of Kings extols the wisdom of the great Hebrew king Solomon, who, confronted by two women claiming to be the mother of a baby, ingeniously determined the true mother.
Last year, some three millennia after Solomon, a similar case tested the wisdom of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Two parties sought motherhood over an infant identified as B.C. His biological mother is a drug addict and faces the prospect of years in prison after another one of her children died in her care.
Unlike Solomon, the Supreme Court had no sword at hand. So unable to order the baby divided, the Supreme Court divided the motherhood.
Here’s how it works:
The state Division for Children, Youth and Families now has legal custody of the boy, who is about 14 months old. Custody means the bureaucracy is responsible for necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, education, and — in what appears to be the closest thing to the word “love” allowed in the law books — “emotional security.”
Diane Cote, the boy’s great-aunt, is his legal guardian. The law makes her responsible for the big decisions in the child’s life — major health and psychiatric care, military enlistment, marriage. She calls the shots for him in legal proceedings. She has rights to reasonable visitation.
Neither side likes the arrangement.
Cote, who lives in Chicago and appears to have the financial resources, heart and mental energy to raise the boy, said she sought guardianship after DCYF stonewalled her efforts to obtain custody and raise B.C. shortly after his birth.
That’s despite DCYF regulations that say family members should get the first shot at custody and the wishes of the parents can’t be ignored. The boy’s mom, Shawna Cote, wants Diane Cote to raise her son.
Diane Cote and her lawyer say DCYF does not respect her guardianship. For example, she hasn’t seen the baby since last September, and DCYF won’t release all its records about the agency’s involvement with Shawna and the boy’s father, Mark Geremia.
“The more I pushed (for custody), the more it was, ‘We are going to show you. You don’t have the say here, you don’t have the power here. It’s only a matter of time and you’ll quit,’” Cote said last week. “The only thing I can think of is, there’s something they don’t want me to see.”
DCYF, on the other hand, said it doesn’t want two mothers for one child.
Following the Supreme Court ruling, the agency tucked a provision inside a 22-page legislative bill that would prevent anyone from obtaining guardianship over a child in DCYF custody.
In a statement, DCYF spokesman Jake Leon rejected the notion that DCYF tried to change the law in response to the Supreme Court ruling.
“That provision in the bill was to ensure that there were not multiple cases in multiple courts about custody and care of any one child,” he said in an email.
He said DCYF asked to have the provision withdrawn because alternatives surfaced. (That alternative appears to be Diane Cote, who appeared before a House committee two weeks ago and told her story.)
Anyone can understand DCYF’s concern about two courts making decisions for one child. Solomon, after all, realized a child should only have one mother. But King Solomon did not live in 21st century New Hampshire.
What would have happened, Cote pondered, if Harmony Montgomery, a child of the system who has been missing for two years, had a guardian involved in her life? A guardian who may have questioned Harmony’s placement with her drug-abusing, crime-loving father.
“I want to be another set of eyes who knows and loves these children. DCYF can’t act in a parental role; they’re a government entity,” she said.
Now jailed, B.C.’s biological parents face negligent-homicide charges after another one of their children, Adalynn Geremia, 21 months old, died in November 2020 of fentanyl intoxication. Cops say Adalynn was exposed as the homeless family slept inside their pickup at a truck stop just outside Manchester.
Shawna Cote is expected to plead guilty in the case next week. For four years, family members were telling DCYF about Mark Geremia and Shawna Cote, Diane Cote said.
Diane Cote is the chief executive of a Realtor association in the Chicago area, where she moved in 2008. She is single and owns a house. She attended college for two years, has never been in trouble with the law and is healthy, she said. And if you don’t believe her, take the word of the court process that vetted her and deemed her to be a fit guardian, she said.
Cote has spent her life savings on this fight, she said. She returns to New Hampshire this week to seek guardianship of Adalynn’s older sister, who was in the pickup truck but unharmed.
According to the Supreme Court ruling, DCYF told the judges it is working “through the normal process” with Cote to determine whether she would be an “appropriate relative placement” for the boy.
That doesn’t seem to be going well.
Cote said DCYF refuses to have a face-to-face meeting, and she’s gone to court to ask a judge to force DCYF to grant visitation and release the complete family record.
“We believe that DCYF conduct is and will continue to be obstructive and retaliatory,” said her lawyer, Michael Lewis of Concord.
From social media posts, it appears that B.C. has been placed with relatives far from New Hampshire, which is concerning, Lewis said.
It’s obvious what’s happening here. The Cote side of the family wants custody, but DCYF has granted custody to the father’s side. I reached out to the boy’s grandfather but did not receive a reply.
Cote said it’s not a family squabble. It’s about DCYF’s decision-making. For example, the agency initially placed the boy in a foster home of strangers, she said.
“I’m extremely frustrated and upset,” Cote said. She doesn’t know what’s happening to the boy, and she can’t fulfill her legal duties as guardian.
“And of course, I love and miss him,” she said. “I want to see him.”